The fine for drivers of electric scooters for circulating using the mobile. / Iñaki Berasaluce / EP

Personal Mobility Vehicles (VMP) have increased considerably in Spanish cities. The rise in fuel prices has further boosted the use of electric scooters for urban travel. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) establishes a series of rules to regulate the circulation of this type of vehicle.

A VMP is a vehicle with one or more wheels equipped with a single platform and propelled exclusively by electric motors that can provide the vehicle with a maximum design speed between 6 and 25 km/h. Vehicles without a self-balancing system and with a seat, vehicles designed for competition and vehicles for people with reduced mobility are excluded from the VMP.

Fine for using mobile



More and more citizens are seen using VMPs, but some forget important rules that can lead to sanctions. Users who circulate with this type of vehicle are prohibited from driving using the mobile phone manually or using headphones connected to sound reproducing devices. The penalty is 200 euros for circulating using the mobile. In case of using headphones connected to sound players, drivers face a fine of 200 euros.

The DGT warns of other punishable practices for VMP drivers and that are grounds for complaint.

Other sanctions



– Alcohol and drugs. Drivers of vehicles of this type are obliged to submit to alcohol and drug tests, and may be fined the same financial amount as if they were driving another vehicle, if they exceed the alcohol rates (500 or 1,000 euros depending on the the fee) or in the event that drugs are present in the driver’s body (1,000 euros). If the driver tests positive for alcohol or drugs, the VMP is immobilized, as is the case with other vehicles.

– Traffic on sidewalks and pedestrian areas is prohibited.

– Reflective clothing or lighting system. Negligent driving will be considered when driving at night without lighting or reflective clothing or elements.

– Stops and parking lots. The municipal ordinances establish the prohibitions related to the stops and parking of this type of vehicle.

– Penalties for minors. In cases of infractions committed by minors under 18 years of age, parents or legal guardians will be liable for the infraction committed by a minor.