In the fleet of Carabinieri and of State Police comes the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV. This strengthens the historical relationship between the Armed Forces and the Biscione brand started with the Carabinieri in 1962 with the first Giulia and even earlier in 1952 with the Police and theAlfa Romeo 1900. Even the mole Premier Giorgia Meloni for the Presidency of the Council he chose an Italian car, or theAlfa Romeo Giulia.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Carabinieri and Police

Supplied to the Carabinieri arrive 360 new examples of the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV. These are the versions with 160 HP 1.5 mild hybrid engine and front-wheel drive, set up to specification RMB (Radio Mobile Units of Provincial Commands). The supply to the Police that matters 616 specimens intended for operational needs.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV will be supplied to the Carabinieri and the State Police

The cars have been commissioned and will be delivered shortly, according to specific requests by the Carabinieri and the State Police. The purchase is made by joining a specific agreement Consip (central purchasing body of the public administration) dedicated to vehicles for Armed forces.

Alfa Romeo Tonale in uniform, characteristics

The Alfa Romeo Tonale in the uniform of the Carabinieri and the Police is set up with a special armor plating of the windshield, windows and doors of level B4. It is also equipped with a fuel tank with explosion protection, a single-person cell for transporting the prisoner, a radio in a central position and an amplification and diffusion system outside the car. Obviously outside will present the usual livery in order of the respective Corps (Carabinieri and Police).

The Tonale supplied to the Armed Forces is with a 160 HP 1.5 mild hybrid engine

The price of each copy supplied to the Armed Forces is 68,652 euros (VAT excluded). The Carabinieri will buy 360 copies while the Police 616.

Photo Alfa Romeo Tonale

