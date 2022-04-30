After his victory against the real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, and while waiting for the match at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Manchester City back in the race for premier league, where he faces today Leeds United (follow the match live on AS.com). Set citizen visits Elland Road as leader of the English championship with 80 points, although he only has one point of difference on Liverpool, which does not lose its wake.

No breaks. The Premier has become hostile territory for the team of Guardiola, what will not be able to rest to its key pieces and which also has the low in defense of John Stones and of Kyle Walker. The center-back and the right-back are a serious doubt for the match against Madrid next Wednesday and force the Spanish coach to compose a defensive line from circumstances. With these two casualties, Ruben Days Y Aymeric Laporte they are the trusted powerhouse pair. Pep lined them up on Tuesday in the Champions League and will do so again this Saturday with Joao Cancelo and Oleksander Zinchenkotheir escorts on the sides. In midfield, Rodrigo Hernández will play with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, although Ikay Gündogan could also play a leading role.

However, it is up where you most doubt have the city ​​coach, who wants to take advantage of the good time in the form of Gabriel Jesus but that handles many alternatives in the ends: Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez compete for the two remaining places in the attack.

Foden Y Mahrez seem a step above, but the two players they could rest against Leeds with views of the Bernabéu. Then, Grealish and Sterling would be the squires of Gabriel Jesus pointed. The City strikers will try to take the victory against the second most thrashed defense in the Premier, with 68 goals conceded. Despite the arrival of Jesse Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa recently, Leeds are just five points above relegation and there is a lot at stake this afternoon. Practically half life.