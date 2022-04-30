Lima, Peru.- The Peruvian Soccer Federation (FPF) will organize the Under 17 World Cup 2023 after receiving the formal guarantees from the Government that FIFA required for the celebration of this tournament. The Presidency of Peru confirmed the decision in a message on Twitter in which it stated that “everything was ready”, after President Pedro Castillo “delivered government guarantees” to the president of the FPF, Agustín Lozano.

The message was accompanied by a photograph in which Castillo is seen handing Lozano a letter addressed to the president of FIFA, Giani Infantino, in a meeting they held on Thursday night at the Government Palace in Lima. “On behalf of the Peruvian Government, we express the ‘Government Declaration’, through which we express our formal intention to collaborate with the National Soccer Sports Federation-FPF to ensure the success of the aforementioned sporting event,” the letter indicates.

Castle offered “all the guarantees of the Government” in relation to that World Cup, “especially with regard to investment in sports infrastructure, organization costs, security and government guarantees” related to the entry and exit of delegations from the country, work permits , security and legal framework, commercial rights, legal issues and tax exemption, among other aspects. “In that sense, I reiterate the optimism and honor that Peru will host the next Under 17 World Cup of FIFA Peru 2023 and I express the sentiments of my special consideration”, concludes the communication signed by the Peruvian ruler.

Mexico after being crowned champion of the U17 World in Peru 2005/Jam Media

Peru, which has already organized the 2005 Under 17 World Cupwas chosen in October 2019 as the venue for the competition that was to be held in 2021, but it had to be postponed until 2023 due to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the World Cup in Peru Sub 17, the Mexican team champion for the first time in the category, where the Aztec team with a generation commanded by Giovani Dos Santos and Carlos Vela in the attack, was directed by Jesús Ramírez.

Mexico became World Champion in the Sub 17 on October 2, 2005 at the National Stadium of Lima in Peru, beating Brazil 3-0, which came as favorite, with goals from Carlos Vela, Omar Esparza and Ever Guzmán.