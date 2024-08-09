Ciudad Juarez.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), through the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Regional Control (FECOR) in its Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Chihuahua, during the month of July 2024, placed 106 people at the disposal of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office for various federal crimes and 174 investigation files were initiated: 60 with a detainee and 114 without a detainee; In addition, 78 investigation files were prosecuted: 45 with a detainee and 33 files without a detainee.

57 links to proceedings were obtained for 80 people and 81 people were sentenced, of which 71 correspond to abbreviated procedure and 10 in oral trial, out of a total of 60 files

As a result of the ministerial action carried out by the prosecutors in charge of the various investigation units, a 95% effectiveness rate was achieved in hearings to link people to trial for the various acts that the law designates as crimes.

As a result of preventive actions by the three levels of government, 43 handguns, 30 long guns, 7,281 rounds of ammunition, 211 firearm magazines and three grenades were seized during the period indicated. A property and 120,000 liters of hydrocarbons were also seized.

Regarding narcotics: 106 kilos 755 grams of drugs were seized, including 104 kilos 169 grams of marijuana, one kilo of heroin, two kilos 586 grams of methamphetamine, 30 units of psychotropic drugs and 50 units of fentanyl.

An incineration event was also carried out in which a total of 40 kilos 714 grams 700 milligrams of narcotics and negative substances were destroyed, as well as 622 units of psychotropic drugs and 15 objects of crime.

In actions carried out by the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC), investigative techniques were carried out consisting of 13 searches, issued by the judicial authority; In addition, eleven arrests in flagrante delicto and the dismissal of 324 ministerial warrants and 33 judicial warrants through arrest and re-arrest orders.

Through the area of ​​Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms, the amount of 801 thousand 622 pesos was obtained for damage compensation, as well as the celebration of six reparation agreements, of which four agreements are of deferred compliance and two of immediate compliance.

The One-Stop Shop served 2,238 users who came to request a service at the federal headquarters and sub-headquarters.