Ciudad Juarez.- A Trial Court sentenced two men to 42 years in prison who were found criminally responsible for aggravated femicide committed on January 20, 2023 in the Senderos del Sol subdivision.

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family (FEM) of the Northern Zone was in charge of bringing José GG and/or José MG and/or José GM, and Edgar Daniel JL to justice for the events of January 29, 2023, which occurred inside a home located at the intersection of Senderos de Creel and Senderos de Meoqui streets.

According to the social representation, in said house, Edgar Daniel JL, alias “El Capi”, who harassed the victim to start a romantic relationship prior to the murder, arrived in the company of José GG and/or José MG and/or José GM and shot the woman multiple times, whose identity was reserved by the FEM.

After the attack, the victim was injured, but died hours later in a local hospital due to hypovolemic shock following multiple organ lacerations (his internal organs failed due to the loss of blood caused by the shots that damaged those parts of the body).

At the hearing to determine the individual sanctions, the Trial Court issued a prison sentence that will be served in Social Reintegration Center No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, in addition to paying 1 million 562 thousand pesos to the indirect victims for damages.