Pino D’Angiò had said that he had fought against six tumors, without ever losing the strength to return to singing.

It has been talked about for many hours, the news has shocked many fans, even from different generations of Italian music lovers. Many saw him one last time in various concerts and festivals only last year. Pine of Anjouwho died at the age of 71, had long battled various illnesses. However, some of the conditions he was battling left him no escape.

The man who many consider the precursor of Italian rap, was now singing using only one vocal cordafter having undergone six operations. Pino D’Angiò, in fact, had had throat cancer. But not only that, unfortunately.

The singer, in fact, also faced a lung cancera sarcoma, a heart attack and a cardiac arrest. A series of conditions that have seriously compromised his health over the last few years. This time, however, he was unable to win the last battle that presented itself to him.

The news of his disappearance was announced by the family where it was written as “There are no words to describe the darkness of this moment”. In one of his last interviews on ‘Superguidatv’, Pino D’Angiò said: “Unfortunately, you can’t fight cancer: it’s all rhetoric, just chatter. Diseases like these force you to wait and hope that everything will go well. That the treatments will work, that you’ll make it. It’s gone well for me many times. […] This is your attitude towards the disease: you keep quiet and hope you can get through it.”

Born in Pompeii, Pino D’Angiò, in the century Joseph Chierchiawas also an actor and music producer. His last public appearance dates back to Sanremo 2024, where he sang with Bnkr44 a moderate version of ‘Ma quale idea’, the song that consecrated him as a precursor of Italian rap.

Pino D’Angiò also revealed one of his greatest fears: “Seeing your illness in the eyes of others is a bad feeling. Everyone looks at you in a different way.” Some details on how did he die the singer arrives from a message to the closest friends of the family. Here, in fact, it is revealed how the singer-songwriter was “struck by a serious illness that took him away in the space of a few weeks”, as reported by ‘Corriere della Sera’. Many challenges already faced: Pino D’Angiò had said he had fought against six tumors, without losing the strength to return to singing.