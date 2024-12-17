Last Monday, Pasapalabra welcomed four new guests so that they would help Rosa and Manu accumulate as many seconds as possible to compete in El Rosco during three deliveries.

This Tuesday, Alicia Borrachero and Víctor Elías accompanied the Madrid native, while Diana Navarro and Jorge Garbajosa sat next to the Galician.

The president of FIBA ​​in Europe and former player of Real Madrid or Toronto Raptors debuted for the first time as a contestant on a television show.

“I need to improve, like at schoolbut that’s what I came for,” the former athlete confessed with a laugh. “The first day you did well, and you were the first to start playing,” Roberto Leal told him.

Garbajosa commented that “He had never debuted in a contest and he had a bad time. It’s hard for the words to come out, but in this second, everything will come together.”

The former player and the singer collaborated with Rosa to accumulate 138 seconds to The Roscoespecially Garbajosa, which defeated Alicia Borrachero in The Musical Track getting it right the first timeadding five seconds (Navarro lost to Víctor Elías).