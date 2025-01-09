

The anger over what happened last night in the Jeddah box is even higher today among the presidents of the territorial groups present here in Arabia. So much so that they are studying the possibility of opening a sanctioning file against the president of Barcelona.

As this newspaper has learned, they do not want Laporta to go unpunished for everything that happened in the moments prior to the Athletic Club-Barcelona dispute. They believe that his attitude is totally far from what a leader of an entity as important as the Blaugrana should be and that is why they are putting pressure on Louzán so that the corresponding measures are taken.

As this newspaper already reported last night. Laporta uttered serious insults and attacked the furniture in the ante-box area, kicking everything that came his way.

