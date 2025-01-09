Sometimes it’s small things that give an idea of ​​something bigger. This may have been the case with this personal care package that was recently presented to ski jumper Selina Freitag in Garmisch: What was intended as a bonus for first place developed into the so-called shampoo incident. “For men, you get 3,000 francs for a victory in the qualification. “I got a bag with shower gel, shampoo and four towels,” said Freitag on ARD. She actually “didn’t want to complain about it too much, but you can see the differences.” So the reason for a call from Allgäu to her home in Fischen, where the 23-year-old has just returned from training and has freshly showered.