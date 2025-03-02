2025 Oscar Awards: When they are, schedule and where to see the Oscar gala on television

The 97th edition of the Oscar Awards is about to arrive with an unforgettable night for cinema. The most anticipated event of the film industry is celebrated this Sunday in Los Angeles, where the most outstanding figures of world cinema will meet.

Where to see the films nominated for the 2025 Oscar

The gala, which will take place in the emblematic Dolby Theater, is emerging as one of the most exciting of recent years, with a wide variety of nominees that include both veterans of the industry and new faces that have left an indelible mark for their most recent works.

Spectators from all over the world have already begun to make plans to continue live the delivery of these prestigious awards. This year the ceremony will be presented by the comedian Conan O’Brien. The red carpet, as usual, will be one of the most followed moments, and fans can see the stars of the cinema look their outfits.

In addition, this year there will be the participation of the greatest names of Hollywood, who will deliver the awards to the most outstanding productions of the year. From nominations to uncertainty about winners, Oscars are always a reflection of talent and creativity on the big screen.

When are the 2025 Oscars?

The 97th edition of the Oscar Awards will take place on March 2, 2025. This event, of great prestige and relevance in the film industry, promises to bring with it an evening full of stars and the best of the seventh art. From the nominations to the awards ceremony, the ceremony is one of the most anticipated moments by cinephilos around the world.

The night of the awards will be one of the most anticipated, since it marks the best recognition of international cinema. Over the years, the Oscars have established themselves as the most important event for the film industry, and in 2025 it will not be the exception.

OSCAR 2025 AWARD SCHEDULE

The ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. (Los Angeles local time). For those who follow the gala from Spain, the broadcast will begin at 01:00 on March 3.

The ceremony will include awards deliveries, live performances and, of course, the expected appearance of the great cinema stars. Schedules in other countries may vary, so it is important to take into account the details so as not to miss any crucial time.

Where to see the television gala?

The 2025 Oscar Awards will be broadcast live through several streaming channels and platforms. In Spain, the broadcast will be through Movistar Plus+. In Mexico and Latin America, cinema fans can follow the live ceremony for TNT and HBO Max.

2025 Oscar Awards: Complete List of Nominees



In addition to television broadcast, many channels will offer coverage of the red carpet and interviews with the stars, which will allow viewers to live a complete experience of the gala.