He French skipper Sébastien Simon has crossed the finish line of the tenth edition of the Vendée Globe in third place, at 00:27 (UTC) on Friday, January 17, after 67 days, 12 hours and 25 minutes of racingand 2 days and 17 hours behind Charlie Dalin, the overall winner. It is the first time that a sailor from Les Sables d’Olonne, where the legendary solo and non-stop round-the-world trip begins and ends, has finished on the podium.

He local herowho has shared many miles with Íker Martínez, has starred one of the greatest feats of this tenth edition. Less than two years after launching his project, he has been one of the great protagonists of the regatta. The greatest challenge he faced perhaps less than a year ago, when in the Rétour à La Base regatta He fractured a vertebra and continued sailingand a few miles after the arrival in Lorient he lost the mast of his IMOCA; but he also continued sailing, with a respectful rig, to cross the finish line and ensure his classification for the Vendée Globe.

The back injury forced him to undergo surgery and spend three months in bed to recover.while looking for a new mast… Despite all this, not only has he finished the Vendée Globe, but he has done so on the podium despite sailing without his starboard foil since the beginning of December. His speed record in 24 hours alone tastes like revenge after having to abandon the 2020 edition when he was in fourth position. His statistics are an example of the talent of this 34-year-old sailor: he has covered an actual route of 27,807 nautical miles at an average speed of 17.16 knots.

The circumnavigation of the skipper of Groupe Dubreuil has been marked by multiple challenges that contrast sharply with moments of great success. He broke the record for the greatest distance traveled alone in 24 hourssetting a new mark at 615.33 miles. Breaking his starboard foil could have compromised his chances; However, he has shown extraordinary determination to stay on the podium.









Audacity in the great Indian depression

Simon has also distinguished himself by a bold tactical choice in the Indian Ocean depression, as has Dalin. The conditions are extreme, gusts of more than 60 knots, waves of 10 meters. Everyone decides to detour north to avoid the “thickness” of the depression. Everyone except Charlie Dalin and Sébastien Simon. A dangerous mission, hours of holding on and trembling before being rewarded and creating a first gap with his pursuers.

However, he did not have much time to savor that success, because on December 8 Groupe Dubreuil’s starboard foil breaks. Sébastien Simon knows what that entails. You will lose “about 30% speed on the port bow.” He begins another race, but is not discouraged. Even better, nine days after his breakdown, he temporarily takes command of the round-the-world trip. Rounds Cape Horn a day after Dalin, in third positionand during the ascent of the Atlantic he manages to consolidate his third place on the podium.

But it’s not enough for the local hero. He wants more. «At this exact moment, I just want to enjoy the present, this incredible moment. Of course, I would have liked to have had an even more perfect regatta, but a third place in the Vendée Globe… Who would have believed it? I will return in four years with even more ambitious goals. Finishing has been a dream, but my ultimate dream is still to win this regatta», he acknowledged.

And “in four years the boats will have improved and will be faster,” he said regarding his speed record. «With an Atlantic descent like that of Armel Le Cléac’h, We could have finished around the world in 58 days! -Simon has reflected-. However, maintaining these speeds is mentally and physically demanding. At 30 knots, the boat hits hard, and you have to stay focused. “Charlie (Dalin) has handled it brilliantly.”

Jean-Marie Liot





“The welcome has been extraordinary, despite the freezing cold,” he added during the press conference. It was an incredible moment, and I will have unforgettable memories of it.. I have fought until the end. This project, launched just a year and a half ago with Groupe Dubreuil, has exceeded all our expectations. In a year and a half, we have built a remarkable team. Finishing the Vendée Globe was already an achievement, but getting a podium after having been the leader of the race several times is extraordinary.”

And the feat takes on even more character when we discover the other problems that Séb Simon has had during the circumnavigation. In the Pacific he lost several pieces of the keelwhich “could have been critical because it puts the keel under a lot of pressure,” in his own words. But The most amazing thing is the eating regimen that he has had to follow due to the loss of part of his food reserves.: «In the Indian Ocean, one of my diesel tanks emptied onto four of my six bags of food. Fortunately, I was able to recover the fuel, but I had lost all the food. “Managing degraded nutrition has been a real mental challenge.”

And he says that it is because of these events that the Vendée Globle is made. That the regatta has fulfilled all its promises and has made him stronger. With a podium as a reward.