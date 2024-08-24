The paramedics did everything they could to revive the young man, but all their efforts were in vain. Giuseppe did not make it.

All the conditions for an occasion of joy and serenity were present in the trip of a group of friends in Salento. vacation It was supposed to be a moment of pure leisure but it turned into tragedy for Giuseppe Fortunato, a 24 year old young man originally from Viggiano, in the province of Potenza.

The young he had arrived in Salento on the evening of August 23, they were supposed to be days of relaxation coinciding with one of the last weekends of August. Giuseppe had rented a villa in the Monaci district, between Tuglie and Parabita, together with about ten friends. Everything had been organized to spend a few days of relaxation in good company. Everything became a big nightmare for the boy’s family and his friends.

The evening seemed to be going smoothly, but shortly before dinner, around 10pm, Giuseppe suddenly felt a sickness so strong that it made him immediately collapse to the ground. His friends, taken by surprise, tried to help him immediately and alerted 118. The paramedics, who quickly arrived on the scene, did everything they could to revive the young man, but all their efforts were in vain in recovering the boy. Giuseppe did not make it.

The painful task of informing the family fell to the friends, present at this truly absurd death. Everyone was inevitably shocked by the sudden loss of their companion on that vacation and friend. Giuseppe’s mother rushed to the scene as soon as she received the tragic news.

There funeral chapel is located at the farewell room “Madre Maria della Misericordia” in Tuglie, where tomorrow morning the coffin will be transferred to Viggiano, Giuseppe’s hometown. Here the ceremony will take place to say a final farewell to the boy. What was supposed to be a carefree vacation has become the worst memory for all those who loved and knew the poor victim.