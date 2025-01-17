Former Bundesliga coach Domenico Tedesco is no longer coach of the Belgian national football team. The national association announced that the collaboration with the 39-year-old trainer from Germany was ending. The search for a successor is ongoing. Tedesco took over the position in February 2023 and signed a contract until the 2026 World Cup.

“Unfortunately, a wonderful journey has now come to an end. I was always proud to be the coach of the Red Devils,” said Tedesco. “We experienced great moments together like the historic victory in Germany and achieved our common goals.” The Belgians won 3-2 against the DFB team shortly after Tedesco took office. At the European Championships in Germany, the team did not make it past the round of 16 after mixed performances.

According to information, the decisive factor for the separation is the German press agency It may have been that Tedesco and new sports director Vincent Mannaert had different opinions on too many points. Mannaert has been in office since December 1, 2024. But we part on good terms, emphasized Tedesco. He wishes the players, association employees and fans “all the best from the bottom of my heart.”

He continues to believe in the quality of the team: “I am 100 percent sure that the team will prevail in the Nations League playoffs against Ukraine and also confidently qualify for the World Cup,” said Tedesco. In the relegation games against Ukraine on March 20th and 23rd, the Belgians will be aiming to stay in League A of the Nations League.

“This young team is still at the beginning of its development,” says Tedesco

In order to qualify for the upcoming World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Belgium’s path leads to the rather easy Group J via North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein and Wales. “This young team is still at the beginning of its development and will cause a lot of excitement in the next few years,” said Tedesco.

The criticism of him had increased again in Belgium after several games for the “Red Devils” without a win and the direct relegation in the Nations League that was narrowly averted. The former Bundesliga coach of RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 had again pointed out the high number of injuries in November and was sure that he was still the right man for the job.