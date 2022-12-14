FC Barcelona is one of the most important soccer clubs in the world and has had great sporting success in recent years. However, in financial terms, the club has been facing difficulties. One of the main causes is the accumulated debt, which is estimated at more than 500 million euros. This has been partly due to financial mismanagement of the club by the previous board of directors and a lack of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the club has had to face high transfer costs and player salaries, which has aggravated its financial situation. As a result, FC Barcelona has had to resort to measures such as the sale of assets and the reduction of expenses to try to balance its budget. Despite these efforts, the financial situation of the club remains difficult and it is expected that it will continue to face challenges in the near future.
This leads them to reach serious difficulties when planning the transfer markets. The culé team has been focusing on a specific player profile for several seasons; footballers who can contribute a level to the team who end their contract with their teams in June. The idea of the Barcelona team is to leave the negotiations closed in the month of January.
For example, the club needs a right-back, and one of the players that Xavi Hernández likes the most is Juan Foyth, but the board of directors of those from Barcelona would prefer a player profile like Diogo Dalotwho meets the requirements they are looking for in can Barça and their signing can be achieved at zero cost.
Another example is the pivot/interior position situation. The footballer that Barça falls in love with is Azzedine Ounahi, star of the Moroccan team that has accumulated so many surprises in this World Cup. However, the player who sounds the strongest to join the ranks of the Barça club is N’Golo Kantewho ends his contract with Chelsea in June.
#Barcelona #transfer #plan #free #transfers
Leave a Reply