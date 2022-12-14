Wednesday, December 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

World Cup football | France immediately scored, Giroud hit the post – HS follows the World Cup quarter-finals

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

The second finalist of the World Cup in Qatar will be determined today.

Football The second semi-final of the World Cup will be played today at 21:00. In the match, the reigning world champion France and the biggest surprise of the Qatar Games, Morocco, will meet.

In this article, HS follows the race day and the evening’s match, which is shown by MTV.

In Tuesday’s semi-final, Argentina clinched the final spot by defeating Croatia 3–0.

Read all HS competition news from here.

#World #Cup #football #France #immediately #scored #Giroud #hit #post #World #Cup #quarterfinals

See also  Pope Francis plagued by health problems – resignation coming?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The European Union is investing billions to dispense with Russian energy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result