The father of Leonardo La Russa’s friend: “Perhaps the girl has repented”

“My son is a playboy but he doesn’t do certain things, perhaps the girl had sex and then reported it because she repented”: to speak is the father of Tommaso Gilardoni, the friend of Leonardo La Russa who was with him the night in which the alleged rape of a 22-year-old would have taken place.

Interviewed by The truthGilardoni senior, 58, says he knows nothing of the story involving his son, who is being investigated for sexual assault.

“I really don’t think he could have done such a thing, he’s a guy with his head on his shoulders, I really don’t think” declares the man, briefed by the journalist on the matter.

“I am not informed of the sexual relations my son has. He’s certainly a big hit, though, that’s all I know” adds the man, who then confirms that his son has been living in London for two years where he studied Economics and then opened some start-ups linked to the world of music.

Gilardoni describes his son as a “very smart boy, with his head on his shoulders because we are a respectable family, this is why this story is strange to me, believe me”.

“I know my son is always surrounded by beautiful girls, I too am someone who likes women, it seems strange to me that he could have done such a thing… he is a very prepared young man, very forward, I know he does not use drugs, he is a boy who grew up with sound principles, because we are still a family with sound principles” adds Tommaso’s father.

“I can show you the letter he sent me on my birthday in which he thanks me for the way I brought him up, so it seems strange to me that he could have done such a thing … but you know that on the day of ‘today the girls maybe have sex first and then they realize who they have done it with and it’s a moment that they go to report people, however, I don’t know “.

The man also comments on the assumption of drugs by the alleged victim: “She then went to the house of La Russa, who is not really the latest arrival, had sex and then repented and reported him, she can that’s how it went.”

And on his friendship with Leonardo La Russa, Gilardoni senior says: “He mentioned this guy here who was also doing something, the DJ in London. She told me that she went to sleep with him one night and that was it.”