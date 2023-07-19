Football World Cup | Lina Lehtovaara received an invitation to the World Cup and immediately a worrying message: “It was quite a plunge”

Top referee Lina Lehtovaara is aiming for a place in the next games at the World Cup. The preparation has included a tough Fifa camp and giving up a full-time job as a teacher for two years.

Parainen

Chief Referee Lina Lehtovaara opens the trunk of his car, and two dogs jump out excitedly.

“That’s very nice,” Lehtovaara shouts.

He refers to Alma, who is one and a half years old, who is running towards the full. 12-year-old Hillevi follows.

The dogs are involved in Lehtovaara’s last hard training at the Paraine sports field before he travels to Sydney. There, he makes the final preparations before the World Cup.

“Dogs are allowed to be here on the field. Nobody has said anything. I make sure that they don’t disturb anyone if there are other people here,” says Lehtovaara.

The 42-year-old from Paris starts his training with a warm-up. First, he jogs around the soccer field a few times. Alma follows her owner, Hillevi lags behind.

Sometimes the run is interrupted when Lehtovaara examines the limping Hillevi’s leg.

“I hope it didn’t get any worse, mommy is also going on a trip.”

After jogging, the warm-up continues with stretching. Dogs constantly get chewed up.

Lina Lehtovaara examines her dog Hillevi’s sore leg during exercise.

At the time of the interview At the beginning of July, there are two days until the start of Lehtovaara’s race. You have to be happy about achieving a long-term goal, but on the other hand, the tournament is overshadowed by uncertainty.

Lehtovaara found out in January at the International Football Federation (FIFA) camp that not all of the 33 referees at the World Cup can blow the whistle as the head referee. A few are destined to act only as the fourth referee.

“At the moment it’s kind of a little bump on the shoulder that takes away the glamour. It’s a bit sad that it wasn’t announced in advance who the four judges are. Going into the European Championships, it was clear who was blowing the whistle”, Lehtovaara regrets.

“ “I hope there would be a game where you had to make split decisions or hand out warnings.”

She made her debut as a head judge in the adult competition last year at the Women’s European Championships. In addition, he refereed in the Champions League final and the Under-20 World Cup last year.

In the summer WC tournament, Lehtovaara aims for the position of head referee in the follow-up games, possibly in the finals as well.

“Something really has to happen in the game to show how good the referee is. I hope there would be a game where you had to make split decisions or hand out warnings.”

See also Formula 1 teams have to repair damage after chaos in Australia: 'Actually, every part is priceless' Alma-koira pounces on Lina Lehtovaara during a tough training session.

He believes that a place in the next games will come with good leadership and calmness. Nor does the English language stress Lehtovaara.

“The message to the VAR room must be clear. Especially when you come to the penalty area and something happens, you have to immediately say, for example, ‘I saw a push, not enough for me’. Or to be honest, I didn’t see any, check it out.”

Danger of groves received an invitation to the World Championships in December. The next day, the doctor diagnosed him with a mild myocarditis.

“It was quite a plunge. I’ve read about heart muscle infections that have taken athletes six months.”

Lehthavaara narrowly escaped. He took just under three weeks of complete rest, and that was enough.

Still, the trouble came at a bad time. In January, Lehtovaara went to the FIFA preparatory camp in Doha, the capital of Qatar. He hadn’t done any hard training since the heart problem, and it was less than two weeks of light training.

“ “My coach said that as long as I make it through the ten days before the Games.”

The doctor gave the green light for the camp and hard training only a few days before departure.

“It was a tough place, especially when you know that Fifa camps are tough.”

In the mornings at the camp, we practiced for a few hours on the field. Each referee also got to practice using the VAR system.

“There were quite a few players there playing for us. Fifa guys evaluate how you handled the situations”, says Lehtovaara.

In the evenings, the management of the video refereeing system was practiced more with the VAR simulator. In the afternoon lectures, the football rulebook was reviewed, starting with the hand foul and offside rules.

“Even though each of us has heard the same things hundreds of times, they are always reviewed just as thoroughly. Fifa wants to unify the line of referees. We may have slight nuance differences because we come from different parts of the world.”

Fact Finnish referees in the World Cup Lina Lehtovaara works as a referee in July-August at the women’s World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Katriina Elovirta refereed the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003.

Kirsi Heikkinen judged together at the 2011 World Championships Tonja Weckström and Anu Jokelan with.

Arne Eriksson served as head referee and assistant referee at the 1958 men’s World Cup tournament in Sweden.

Tapio Yli-Karro served as an assistant referee at the 1994 Men’s World Championships in the United States. See also Post-Jefferson: Lula 53% X 47% Bolsonaro, says PoderData

The Hillevi dog demands attention during Lina Lehtovaara’s training.

In addition, physical tests were conducted at the camp, including the running tests required of the referees of the World Cup. In Doha, Lehtovaara did not pass the tests due to a training break, so he completed them in Eerikkilä in May.

Lehtavaara will go through a start similar to the Doha camp again in Sydney before the World Cup. Then also the tests completed in May must be passed again.

“My coach said that as long as I can make it ten days before the games,” Lehtovaara laughs.

“ “I get more out of myself when the coach is watching.”

Let’s get back For the best. Lehtovaara’s actual training is a Fifa test. In it, you run 40 times 75 meter strokes, between which you walk 25 meters. The test is used, for example, by the referees of the Veikkausliiga and the men’s First Division.

“Let’s see what the feeling is for the day, whether it goes all at once or in two parts,” Lehtovaara says before he starts running.

Alma dog barks along when Lehtovaara sets off.

After a while, the test has run – all at once.

“Halfway through, I felt like dividing the test into two parts. Fortunately, I have a good character. If I’ve decided that I’m going to do something, I rarely leave it unfinished.”

Determination can be seen in training. Lehtovaara tries to do two exercises a week with his coach Ville Suominen under a watchful eye. In addition to that, he trains on his own.

“I get more out of myself when the coach is watching and commenting even on technical things, but I do the agreed trainings with great determination even on my own.”

Suominen has coached Lehtovaara for seven years.

“Previously, my own training was a bit that hurt. Nowadays, when Ville gives instructions, even self-paced workouts are really good.”

Lina Lehtovaara pushed herself to run the Fifa test all the way through, even though halfway through she felt like taking a break.

In a typical week of Lehtavaara, there are 10–15 hours of training. It includes strength training, speed training, one harder workout and recovery training.

In addition, Lehtovaara does basic fitness training by running and cycling. The week also includes a lot of outdoor activities with the dogs and other exercise that he does not clock.

The training sessions for the week must be planned in such a way that the game that probably falls on the weekend can be handled as well as possible. Lehtovaara tells Suominen in advance what kind of matches he has coming up, and they plan the training sessions accordingly.

“The men’s game can demand a little more. Before that, I do lighter workouts.”

The best on the sports field, Lehtovaara ends his training with a final warm-up. After that, he sits in the stands for an interview. Alma and Hillevi spin on their feet and demand attention.

The interview is interrupted once when Lehtovaara greets a child walking on the sports field.

“One student goes over there,” Lehtovaara explains.

At the end of the exercise, Lina Lehtovaara looks at her heart rate during the workout on her phone. “Didn’t even go to red”, he rejoices, somewhat surprised.

Two years ago, he took a leave of absence from his teaching position because of his World Cup dream. At the time, Lehtovaara, who was bilingual, worked as a resource teacher in a Swedish-speaking school next to the sports field.

In the fall, he will return as a full-time teacher to the Swedish-speaking village school of 50 students.

“ “As you get older, you become more confident in this job.”

After tough competitions, rest would be good. However, the teacher’s work will wait as soon as Lehtovaara returns to Finland.

“That can be a good thing. You can quickly get your head back to zero, no matter what the final result is in the games.”

The return to the referee’s basic routine is also coming shortly after the World Cup tournament. The running test for the European Football Association (Uefa) must be completed during August.

The next goal in the referee’s career is next year’s Paris Olympics, whose referees are usually chosen from those who whistled at the World Cup.

“A year from now, it will be the European Championships again. I can see that I will continue over them. I’m getting older all the time, but I feel like I’m getting more confident in this job.”

I work out after Lehtovaara sits down to feed his dogs, whom he won’t see for over a month soon.

“Will the little one miss you, even more than the man.”