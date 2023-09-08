Friday, September 8, 2023
The fatalities of the floods due to a cyclone in southern Brazil increase to 40

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in World
0
The fatalities of the floods due to a cyclone in southern Brazil increase to 40

Cyclone

There are at least 9 missing.

There are at least 9 missing.

The most affected region is Rio Grande do Sul.

The number of fatalities caused by the extratropical cyclone that affected southern Brazil since last weekend increased to 40, while 9 people remain missingaccording to an official bulletin released this Thursday.

The most affected region is Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state of Brazil, where there are 39 deaths, three more than the day before, while the other fatality was registered in the neighboring region of Santa Catarina.

In Rio Grande do Sul, 6,079 people remain displaced from their homes in the 79 affected municipalities, where there have been floods that have invaded homes and destroyed several bridges.

The most affected locality is the municipality of Muçum, where 14 deaths have been registered and 9 people remain missing after the rise of the Taquari river, which flooded the area.

The regional government declared a state of calamity on Thursday to deal with what is the largest natural disaster in the state’s history.

In June, Rio Grande do Sul was already affected by a cyclone that left 16 victims in what until then had been the worst event of its kind in the history of the state.

EFE

