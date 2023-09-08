US threatened with sanctions for supporting elections in new regions of Russia and Crimea
The State Department has vowed to take action against those who support elections in the new Russian regions and Crimea. This is reported RIA News.
“We remind those who can support Russia’s fake elections in Ukraine, including as so-called ‘international observers’, that they may be subject to sanctions and visa restrictions,” the US agency stressed.
