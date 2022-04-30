Jon Watts, who will produce the “Final Destination” reboot, has decided to withdraw from “Fantastic Four.” The director of the Spider-Man saga with Tom Holland has made the decision to leave the direction of the next Marvel movie that will introduce the characters of the Fox universe to the UCM, after having worked for the studio for seven years.

In an unexpected but well-made move, the filmmaker will be stepping away from superhero feature films for the time being.

Information confirmed by Deadline indicates that Watts needs to take a break from this type of cinema after the massive success of “Spider-Man: no way home” and the entire saga.

Jon Watts on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, the first film in the saga with Tom Holland. Photo: Marvel

“Making three Spider-Man movies was an incredible, life-changing experience. I am eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years,” he commented.

Marvel’s boss, Kevin Feige, wished the filmmaker the best and hinted that the doors will be open for his possible return in the future.

Jon Watts has been working on superhero films for nearly 10 years. Photo: Sony Pictures.

“We hoped to continue our work with him to bring ‘The Fantastic Four’ to the MCU, but we understand and support his reasons for leaving,” Feige said.

In this way, the film that will introduce “The Fantastic Four” to the UCM remains without a director indefinitely.

Fan made poster nominates well-known stars to bring “The Fantastic Four” to life. Photo: Reddit

To date, there is no news about the film, but characters like Reed Richards are expected to appear in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”