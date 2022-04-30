Sunday, May 1, 2022
Hope Solo announced that she will undergo alcohol treatment

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in Sports
Hope Alone

Hope Solo, former American player.

Photo:

Efe – Archive THE TIME

Hope Solo, former American player.

She was one of the references of the United States National Team in the past decade.

Hope Solo, one of the leaders of women’s soccer on the planet, winner of two Olympic titles and one World Cup with the United States National Team, announced that he will undergo treatment to combat alcohol addiction.

Solo, 40, made the announcement on his social networks. “During this time, my energy and focus is entirely on my health, healing, and the health of my family,” he pointed.

The incident that Hope Solo experienced in early April

The former US team goalkeeper, who ended her career in 2016, She had been arrested on April 2, when she was about to drive her vehicle in an apparent state of intoxication, with her two children on board. He was released the next day.

“On the advice of a lawyer, Hope cannot speak about this situation. But she wants everyone to know that her children are her life, that she was released immediately and is now home with her family, that the story is more understanding of what the initial charges suggest and looking forward to his opportunity to defend these charges,” Solo spokesman Rich Nichols said.

The former player asked the United States Soccer Federation to defer her induction into the soccer Hall of Fame until 2023, so she can fully focus on her rehabilitation treatment.

SPORTS

