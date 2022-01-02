The December 31st of 2021 the whole world, but especially America, had to say goodbye to the famous actress Betty White. Had 99 years old and he would have turned 100 in the next few days. A mourning in the show, which broke the hearts of so many people.

In many in these hours, as soon as they became aware of the sad news, they decided to write her a beautiful message on social networks. Among these there is also that of the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

A dramatic and heartbreaking loss, which took place last December 31, right in thelast day of 2021. The January 17, the famous actress would have accomplished 100 years.

For his birthday, one of his was expected to be released in many American cinemas documentary. Probably due to the death, the date could change. However, this news has not yet been confirmed.

Many media claim that the reason behind his death could be related to his old age. His family members at the moment still chose to don’t explain what happened on the day of his tragic death.

The career of the well-known actress Betty White

The famous actress gained so much success after she started acting the many American sitcoms. His career began around 1973. She got the role of Sue Ann Nives, in the well-known series Mary Tyler Moore.

Soon after, she played one of the protagonists in the film Ageless Hearts as a woman named Rose Nylund. Furthermore, between the 2012 and 2015despite her advanced age she starred in a sitcom titled: Hot in Cleveland.

Thanks to this series he also received a Grammy, when he was 90 years old. He also received many nominations at the Golden Globes.

In the long years of his career he received exactly 7 Emmy Awards, between 1951 and the last in 2010. The news of his passing broke the hearts of many of the fans, including the biggest and the smallest. Among these precisely also the president Joe Biden wanted pay homage to her with a message.