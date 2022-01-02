It became known about eight symptoms of the omicron-strain of coronavirus, which appear in the early stages and are similar to symptoms of a cold or flu. About it writes The Sun.

Experts noted that the symptoms of the omicron strain occur in the body around the second day after infection with the coronavirus and can last for about five days. So, doctors from South Africa, Great Britain and the United States named among them a sore throat, back pain, runny or stuffy nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, night sweats and body aches.

It is noted that the symptoms are less pronounced than the traditional signs of COVID-19, as they are very similar to the common cold or flu. Nevertheless, experts advise not to ignore them and consult a doctor in time. So, the best way to protect yourself from infection was called vaccination.

Earlier in January, scientists from the United States and Japan reported that the omicron strain of the coronavirus may cause a less severe disease, as it affects the lungs less than other variants of the strains. During the experiments, it turned out that the omicron-strain mainly affects the upper respiratory tract – the nose and nasopharynx, and spreads to the lungs much less often than other variants of coronavirus infection.