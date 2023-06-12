The Money Laundering Court of the Dubai Criminal Court convicted a gang of 30 (natural) persons and 7 (legal) persons for committing money laundering and internet fraud, as the members of the gang, consisting of individuals and companies, seized movable amounts of more than 32 dirhams. million dirhams.

The court ruled that natural persons be punished with imprisonment for a total of 96 years, taking into account their roles in the incident, in addition to deporting them from the country. The court also ruled to fine the defendants jointly an amount of more than 32 million, equivalent to the value of the seized money.

The court also ruled to confiscate the seized computers and phones used in the commission of the crime. It also ruled that each of the seven companies involved in the same crimes included in this case be punished with a total fine of 700,000 dirhams. The court also ruled to confiscate any money or property owned by all the defendants, whose value is more than 32 million dirhams.

The Dubai Public Prosecution had referred a gang of 30 people and 7 companies to the money laundering court of the Dubai Criminal Court, for their involvement in money laundering and fraud through digital means and the Internet, as the gang seized amounts of more than 32 million dirhams.

Regarding the details of the case, Counselor Ismail Ali Madani, the first public attorney and head of the Public Funds Prosecution, explained that an organized gang that included 30 people and 7 companies seized the aforementioned amount by fraud, impersonating an unreal character, by faking about 118,000 e-mails, attributed to Institutions, departments and banks inside and outside the country, linked to the victims in financial transactions, and the correspondence addressed to the victims included requests to transfer sums of money to the accounts of the accused, as the victims complied with the requests contained in those correspondences and transferred the required amounts.

The civil counsel added that the defendants then transferred the amounts in installments to their accounts, and then withdrew them from those bank accounts in full, either in cash or by checks or by making financial transfers to other accounts, while some of them bought used cars with the intention of camouflaging those funds and hiding them. illegal source.

The Chief of the Public Funds Prosecution affirmed the UAE’s intensification of its efforts, through all its relevant security and oversight agencies, to stand with all force in the face of such criminal acts that would harm the economic interests of the state as well as to individuals and institutions, within the framework of the UAE’s full commitment to combating money laundering and crimes. Financial and electronic, and monitoring all actions that would harm the security of the national economy, noting that the success achieved came thanks to the harmony in the performance of these agencies and the achievements it yields represented in monitoring such crimes and confronting them firmly and bringing the perpetrators to justice so that they receive their punishment in accordance with the laws in force.