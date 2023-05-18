Institutions for children left without parental care have not been able to fully reorient their work from maintaining the health of the child to caring for his future fate due to the lack of a single standard in terms of children’s living arrangements and a lack of specialists, the president of the Volunteers to Help Children Charitable Foundation believes. orphans” Elena Alshanskaya.

For 62% of those under the age of four who ended up in institutions for orphans and children left without parental care, there is no plan for further life arrangement. Such data are provided in a study conducted by the office of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova.

According to the law, the institution where he ended up, together with the guardianship authorities, should draw up an individual plan for the development and life of the child, Elena Alshanskaya, president of the Volunteers to Help Orphans charity foundation, explained. This rule has been in effect since 2015. Previously, this was done only by the guardianship authorities. However, there is still no standard sample of such a plan approved at the federal level.

“Therefore, local institutions often form them themselves, whoever is in what much. Sometimes they are absolutely not meaningful, formal. Or they may not exist at all, ”she explained.

Also, to work on the placement of children in a family, qualified personnel are needed in sufficient quantities.

“In the orphanage, as a rule, there is a single employee who works with these tasks. Usually this is a social worker. But he is too loaded with paperwork, ”explained Alshanskaya.

In the current conditions, such specialists do not always have enough resources to delve into the history of each child, the situation in his family, prospects, the specialist concluded.

