Text changes PL that defined the creation of exclusive centers for people on the spectrum to use the existing ones

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (17.May.2023) the PL (bill) that refers the assistance of the person with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to the specialized rehabilitation centers existing in the RCPD (Network of Care for the Person with Disability). Due to the changes, the proposal returns to the Senate for a new vote.

The approved text is a substitutive of the rapporteur in Plenary, deputy Josenildo (PDT-AP), which used most of the senators’ text for the Bill 3630/21reformulating the opinion of the Commission for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, approved in 2022.

The main change of the substitute in relation to the original project is that the assistance will be provided by specialized centers instead of creating specific centers for the person with ASD. Rehabilitation centers already exist in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) within the RCPD.

Another change made by the rapporteur is that, instead of these centers offering specialized psychological and multidisciplinary support to parents and guardians of people with ASD, this service will be optional.

PRIVATE NETWORK

In the same sense, while the text of the Senate proposed that private health plans and insurance would assist parents and guardians by offering psychological and multidisciplinary follow-up, the wording of the Chamber specifies that this service will be for people with ASD.

On the other hand, deputy Josenildo maintained an excerpt allowing SUS units with a deficit of professionals, equipment or specialized places to sign a contract or agreement with the private network to meet the needs of people with ASD in order to guarantee the provision of the service.

He also added a device providing for the role of rehabilitation centers as a regional reference service for cases in which, for whatever reason, there is a need for specialized care, according to the lines of care developed within the scope of the SUS.

PRIORITY

through a emphasis MDB and PSD, the plenary approved amendment of the congresswoman Maria Rosas (Republicanos-SP) which gives priority to psychosocial care in the SUS to mothers who dedicate themselves fully to the care of children with autism.

“Mothers who have children with autism spectrum disorder dedicate themselves full time to them, causing them to often end up neglecting to take care of themselves”he stated.

PROJECTS

The text of the commission that did not go to the vote, authored by the former deputy Tereza Nelmaspecified that the new centers would work with each person with ASD to formulate a unique educational project and a unique therapeutic project, identifying problems and skills and objectives to be achieved in treatments and educational training.

With information from News Chamber Agency.