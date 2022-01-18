Coronavirus infection has spread rapidly in countries affected by the Omicron strain, but the number of infected people is rapidly declining, Haruka Sakamoto, a public health expert at the University of Tokyo, told Izvestia.

In Japan, for example, areas where cases were previously on the rise are now seeing a decline. This is a good trend for the whole world, Sakamoto said, and gives hope to countries with booster vaccinations that the incidence will soon decline.

But whether Omicron will behave the same way in low-income countries with low vaccination coverage, according to the expert, is still unclear.

This is not the first time experts have stressed that the pandemic will not end until all regions, without exception, have vaccinated the majority of their population. However, this process is extremely uneven.

