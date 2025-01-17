Europe revalidates its leadership in this second full week of trading. Although Wall Street has managed to rebound and get into positive territory at an annual level, the stock markets of the Old Continent rise more strongly and manage to close the week with increases of over 3%. The EuroStoxx 50, the continental reference, is consolidating itself as one of the most bullish stock markets so far in 2025, an increase of more than 5% is already noted in less than three weeks, which leads the index to be trading around 5,150 points, levels not seen since August 2000. The national reference goes at a different paceand the Ibex 35 closes with a weekly rise of 1.7%, behind the increases of its counterparts, which takes the index to 11,916 points.

The technical analyst and strategist of Ecotrader, Joan Cabrero, explains that “the EuroStoxx 50 This week it has managed to surpass the maximums reached in 2024, located at 5,120 points, which means finally breaking the ceiling of the lateral consolidation that has dominated the last nine months. This move does not surprise me, since, as I told you at the end of last year, the main European reference still had pending tasks for 2025.” Cabrero points out that “The objective was clear: take the EuroStoxx 50 to the zone of historical highs reached during the technology bubble from the year 2000located at 5,500 points”.

“From current levels, reaching 5,500 points represents an additional potential close to 10%. However, I do not rule out that this momentum could extend to 5,800 points, an objective that is 15% and that arises from projecting the extent of the last consolidation phase“says the expert. Although he details that “in Europe, the party could continue if Wall Street holds the rate. Now, as I often say, Where the boss rules, the sailor doesn’t rule: If the S&P 500 loses 5,780 points, prepare for curves, because I very much doubt that the European stock markets will be able to sustain the increases if Wall Street begins to falter“.

At an annual level, the Milan stock market is the most advantageous of all European references, with its advance of 6.1% for the year. This week, the Italian benchmark index, the FTSE Mib, added 3.3%, and its price reached 36,200 points, which are levels not seen for the index in 16 years, since January 2008. partthe Dax and the FTSE 100, which rise by 3.4% and 3.1% in recent days, They are breaking records by renewing and setting new all-time highs. The German index adds 5% in the annual calculation, which has taken its price to 20,903 points, its new ceilings. Meanwhile, the British stock market gains 4% this year, taking its price to 8,505 points.

The EuroStoxx manages to advance 3.4% this week thanks to the boost in luxury, a sector with great weight in Europe, and which has received a breath of fresh air after Richemont’s results, after a terrible year for these companies. The Swiss group made up of firms such as Cartier had record turnover during the last quarter of 2024, a year that was especially difficult for the brands. luxury due to the weakness of sales in China, one of its main markets. This has also led to the Cac 40 rising 3.8% in the last week, which represents an annual balance of 4.5%after having closed last year in negative territory.

Wall Street took center stage during the end of 2024, largely thanks to Trump Tradea bullish streak that not only favored the stock markets, but also spread to cryptocurrencies and led Bitcoin to exceed $100,000. But The start of the year has been complicated for the American stock market. The previous week was marked by declines due to better-than-expected employment data, increasing the risk of a rise in inflation in the United States, and therefore, fewer interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Joined.

But this Wednesday, the core inflation data renewed the joys for the market, the figure is still high, but it is the first decline in the last six months, what has happy to investors, who have advanced their forecasts for rate cuts until June. This, together with the good start to the earnings season for American banks, has led the region’s indices to turn positive, although they have lost strength during the last session. At the European close, the Dow Jones continued to be the most bullish of the year, with a 2.5% rise, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose around 2%.

The most bullish and bearish

Although it does not stand out, the Ibex manages to register a 2% increase this week, with only eight of its firms closing in negative territory. The rise of Cellnex stands out, with its almost 11% rise in the last five days, the market has seen positively the first share repurchase in its entire history. Merlin, for its part, adds 6% to its price. Both firms have seen their recommendations upgraded by analysts this week. Meanwhile, Mapfre rises 6.4% these days. On the negative side of the Ibex is Rovi red lanternby giving up 5% weekly. Meanwhile, Unicaja and Amadeus fell 2.2% and 2%, respectively.

Regarding currencies, the euro managed to strengthen against the dollar, leading the exchange rate to rise slightly to 1.029 green bills per European currency at the European close. Brent barrel ends the week at $80.7 per barrel, a slight change from the $81 with which it began this week. Meanwhile, gold is trading at its highest levels of the year, at $2,716, levels it has not had since December of last year.