This Friday, Jiaping went to zapping to talk about how a Chinese social network is gaining ground following uncertainty surrounding the future of TikTok in the United States. The platform, known as Xiaohongshu or Little Red Bookcombines features from Instagram, Pinterest and Tripadvisor, and already has more than 300 million users.

What has caught the collaborator’s attention the most has been the impact that the arrival of Westerners is having in this digital space. “I want my Chinese social network full of Chinese,” the talk show host joked.

In addition, he has told a curious “rule” that some users have popularized for newcomers to the virtual community: “You have to upload your cat or dog photo and, if it’s really cute, we’ll let you in.”

Among the new western profiles, the Hunter McVey model has stood outwhose presence has unleashed a flurry of comments, memes and even the occasional attempt at rapprochement that goes beyond simple friendship: “If someone wants to succeed in Xiaohongshu, they have to upload your photo after the gym.”

Furthermore, Jiaping has offered some advice for those who want to stand out in Xiaohongshu, making it clear that It is not enough with the typical dances that made TikTok famous: “Just dancing a little is no longer enough for us, you have to do more things.” For example, according to the commentator, learning Chinese phrases is one of the most valued strategies.