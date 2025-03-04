With 65 years of career, the Catalans Sirex They are the Spanish group that has been active for a stage for more time, and such an universary had to be celebrated in style. They already did in Barcelona on January 10, filling … the Apollo room with guests such as Manolo García, Pere Gené (Lone Star) or Carlos Segarra (the rebels); And now it is the turn of Madrid, this March 7 in the But. A concert in which they will not be alone, but will be surrounded by friends such as Loquillo, Loles León, Fernando Pardo, Nat Simons and the dual to review that extensive and timeless repertoire that includes’ The Blood Fans generations.

Do you remember your first concerts in Madrid?

Of course. We came to touch Imperator, to Paraninfo and other rooms that the businessman Jesús Nuño de la Rosa had. I remember that we didn’t even have to eat, but we always stayed at the Velázquez hotel to show off the press when he came to do interviews. Madrid always brought us to Emilio Santamaría, Massiel’s father, and in those rooms we met Miguel Ríos and all the stars of the time.

At that time they swept the broom ‘, never better. A song that few people know that he suffered a very class censorship by Franco.

That’s how it is. I was censored to the part that said: “Barrería well deeply, all quite dirty things, they look for the high worlds.” I changed it for “low worlds,” and then they approved it. I do not know if it was for classism, or because the censor had taken two carajillos the second time the song came (laughs). Then we had fame of uproar, it was said that the police even monitored us. But I have never run in front of the grays (laughs). The only day I had a little fear was when we played with the Beatles in the Monumental. There were such number of police on horseback that I had only seen something similar in the films. They carried some very long cheers that seemed brooms (laughs), and they were atizing right and left people so they would not rise.

Among the groups of the time, was there rivalry or companionship?

There was no rivalry, we got along very well. I met the savages, Lone Star, the Mustang, the lightning, almost all go, when they came to touch Barcelona to the most scalpted room that has ever been, the Pinar, who was a knife in a garage of Poble Sec. Nobody believed better than the others, we had a very good vibes.

In 1970 they were on tour with Marisol, and a year later they decide to separate. But the Gay Mercader promoter gathered them again in 1977. How was that time without being a yes?

The tour with Marisol was spectacular. It was planned for five weeks and lasted three months. I owe my marriage, because when we went on I was already married and waiting for a baby, and when I called my wife, I did not take it because I was angry with me to continue touring so long. But Marisol did take it, and from Pepa to Pepa they understood, so I could finish the tour. When we returned to Barcelona, ​​we saw that the times were changing because what began to take were the soloists. I talked to my colleagues and decided to do a retirement on time. That season I was singing in the beach bar that my in -laws had in Barceloneta, to which the most scalp of music and theater were. I had a great time, but then Mercader appeared, convinced us to return … and until today. We have scheduled concerts until 2026, and I can assure you that the syrex have no expiration date. I don’t know how much we will last, but what I can assure you is that we will never do a farewell concert. I hate them.