The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the European Union has sent 40 large generators to Ukraine to operate hospitals in the country and supply them with energy.

This comes “to ensure that 30 hospitals in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson are supplied with energy,” von der Leyen said at an international conference in Paris to collect aid for Ukraine.

A UNHCR statement said 100 smaller generators had also been sent from France, 19 from Slovakia, 23 from Germany, 52 transformers from Lithuania and four emergency power systems from Poland.

This comes in addition to the 800 generators that have been sent to Ukraine since the war broke out, von der Leyen said at the conference. UNHCR said the supplies were channeled through the bloc’s civil protection mechanism, a platform for coordination and sharing of emergency resources.