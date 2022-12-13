The future is now. There was no doubt that the farewell of Andreas Seidl to McLaren and his I landed in Sauber with the role of CEO of the Hinwil team had to do with the entry into F1 of theAudi, which will take place in 2026 with the support of the Swiss team. The house of the Rings, however, wanted to dispel any doubts with lots of press release welcoming the able Teutonic manager.

Obviously Ingolstadt is not yet formally involved in the affairs of Sauber (whose team will still be renamed Alfa Romeo for 2023) but it is clear that the opinion of the group’s top management counts for a lot in every single decision that will be taken from now on. In fact, starting from 2024 Sauber will be completely free from any ties to Ferrari and the brand of the Biscione and will be able to start working fully with a view to 2026.

Oliver HoffmannCTO of Audi AG, not surprisingly expressed words of great satisfaction for Seidl’s arrival at Sauber: “We welcome your choice of our future partner – reads the note released by the German brand – Andreas Seidl has extensive experience in leadership roles within motorsport, both at constructor and Formula 1 team level. His track record in motorsport is impressive.”. It is therefore more than evident that Audi’s plan to be ready and competitive at the time of actual entry into the Circus is already in place and nothing is left to chance.