The Committee on Petitions of the European Parliament has accepted for processing the request to review the Murcia Mobility Plan, which has been running for several months, and which was carried out last April by representatives of neighborhood platforms and merchants opposed to these works. during his visit to Brussels, as they assured today from the Close my Neighborhood platform. These works, financed with tens of millions of European funds Feder and Next Generation, involve the construction of more than forty kilometers of new segregated bike and bus lanes and the expansion of sidewalks in the streets.

In this way, this commission, if what was indicated by the neighborhood platform is true, will examine the matter -without a date yet set for it- in order to inform of the petition and process it in the case of deeming it appropriate. For this, it has various tools such as information visits, public hearings, seminars, studies, the Petitions Network created in 2016 to allow greater collaboration with the other commissions in relation to petitions, and cooperation and dialogue with Parliaments and national authorities, as well as with other Union institutions (in particular the European Commission and the European Ombudsman).

In this way, the adoption of a specific decision in relation to the future of the works and the subsidies does not depend on this commission, but on other bodies that can be urged to act. As sources from these platforms recalled, a group of residents took to the European Union “this fight against the isolation of neighborhoods and districts”, asking the community institutions “the suspension of the works, their reversal without the need to return the aid and open a neighborhood consultation that would give citizens a voice in the design of the city and that materializes in a new project that obtains European support”, explained the spokesperson for the Jerónimo Jover Platform.

During their stay in the Belgian capital, they met with four MEPs from the European People’s Group, to whom they explained their demands “and the problems” that this project brought to neighbors and merchants. From the different platforms, they trust that after the review of the Mobility Plan that this Commission is going to carry out urgently, “it will be possible to reverse the most harmful actions without the need to repay the funds, based on the extensive dossier presented in a claim endorsed by more than 20,000 Murcians with his signature.

In the same statement they took the opportunity to once again demand “a true Mobility Plan that improves public transport and the connection of neighborhoods and districts, instead of separating and isolating them.” They also point out that two European Parliamentary groups, the European People’s Party and the European Conservatives and Reformists, requested that the Commission process this request urgently, “which demonstrates the sensitivity in Brussels to this neighborhood demand, and reinforces what was indicated by the coordinator of the Commission’. In this sense, they recalled that European funds “should be used to help citizens, something that the platforms that call for a plan that brings solutions to real problems instead of creating them have been demanding for months.”

From the City Council they deny it



The Murcia City Council “denies that the European Parliament is going to review the Murcia Mobility Plan and it is false that the application submitted that has not even been admitted for processing, only registered by the European institution, has been accepted.” “The EU spokesperson board has rejected the urgency of the request and has indicated that within a month it will study whether or not the request is accepted,” they add.

«It is an ordinary procedure to manage a request from a group that the only thing that shows is that the administrations are transparent and participatory. This project is following the European guidelines and will serve to transform Murcia into a more modern and healthy city, in line with what the European Union itself marks, “they indicate from the Consistory. For his part, Jéronimos Jover assures that this registration occurred at the same time that the petition was filed in Europe, “in which we were given a file number”, and insisted on the veracity of his statement, to the waiting to be able to show the resolution of the Committee on Petitions of the European Parliament.