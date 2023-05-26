A few lines of fever stop Pope Francis, who is forced to postpone this morning’s audience: Bergoglio however plans to continue his commitments in the coming days, starting with the important Pentecost Mass on Sunday. An important event is also expected on Monday: the audience with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella for the announced delivery of the Paul VI award.

Yesterday Francis had a very busy day: he received the officials of the Vatican dicastery for promoting integral human development, the nuncio in Cuba, the nuncio in Albania, an Indonesian minister, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the new priests and deacons of the diocese of Rome, the nuns of the don Orione organization and then met the diocesan representatives and the bishops of the Italian synod, to whom he addressed a speech in the Paul VI hall.

In the afternoon he attended a meeting organized by the Scholas Occurrentes foundation with 50 mayors from Latin America and Europe, and gave an interview to Mexican television Telemundo. Today, despite the fever, he worked by signing the appointment of his successor to the Buenos Aires chair: he chose a 55-year-old bishop, Monsignor Jorge Ignacio Garcia Cuerva, a priest engaged in poor neighborhoods and prisons that Bergoglio frequented when he lived in Argentina.