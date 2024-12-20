The EU increases pressure on Maduro with new sanctions for the lack of transition in Venezuela

The European Union has agreed to impose new sanctions on Venezuela to increase pressure on Nicolás Maduro on the eve of January 10, the date on which the winner of the July 28 elections is scheduled to take office. The European Union and other countries, such as the United States, have not recognized the results of those elections in which Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner, but the international community demands the publication of the electoral records that, according to the opposition, prove the victory. of the Democratic Unitary Platform candidate, Edmundo González.

According to Europa Press, the EU has decided to add to the ‘black list’ of those sanctioned with 15 people for refusing to allow a transparent transition of power in Venezuela. They will join the 55 people, including Vice President Delcy Rodríguez or the Minister of Justice, Diosdado Cabello, on whom restrictive measures already weigh, which include, among other things, the prohibition of setting foot on European soil. However, in this case they will not come into force until January 10.

The EU thus increases the pressure on Maduro, but does not take the step of recognizing Edmundo González as the winner of the elections, as the United States or, within the community club, Italy have done. One of the opposition’s demands is precisely that this recognition occur as president-elect. “There is always the possibility of giving more and there is always the possibility of complete recognition. Some countries have done it and we hope that others will join in,” González recently expressed in an interview with elDiario.es, asked if he demanded that recognition from the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

González assured in Strasbourg that he would transmit that request again to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, with whom he met this Friday. However, his intention is to head to Venezuela. “As of January 10, we aspire to be in Venezuela,” González said in that interview, explaining that his return was pending “making administrative and practical arrangements.”

The opposition candidate has been in exile in Spain since September. His departure from Venezuela, agreed with the Maduro Government, occurred alleging judicial persecution.

The Government has already granted him asylum, as Albares announced after meeting with him. As the minister explained before appearing before the Senate Ibero-American Affairs Commission, the asylum status that González requested after being transferred from Caracas by a Spanish Air Force plane on September 8 “has already been granted and he has been “He will notify us in the coming days.”

Albares has specified that the opposition candidate for the presidential elections on July 28 in Venezuela, with whom he has met for the second time since arriving in Spain, “has complete freedom of movement to be able to meet with whoever he wishes.”

As indicated, they had “a very cordial working breakfast,” but he did not want to clarify whether during it they addressed González’s publicly expressed plans to return to Venezuela to take office on January 10, since the minutes Electoral results published by the opposition show him as the winner despite the fact that the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed the victory of Nicolás Maduro.