The Colombian National Team will compete again in the qualifying round in September and there will be three double dates in 2024. but before that, the team led by Néstor Lorenzo will try to fulfill an old dream.

Colombia has only won the Copa América once, in 2001, when it played at home, and apart from that, it has only played in one final, in 1975, at a rotating venue. that lost against Peru in an extra match in Caracas (1-0).

Colombia champion team in the 2001 Copa América.

The first half of 2024 will be used to prepare for participation in this tournament, which will be played from June 20 to July 14. Colombia was left in group D, in which it will face Brazil, Paraguay and the winner of the playoff between Honduras and Costa Rica, which will be played in March.

Colombia will debut on June 24 in Houston, against Paraguay. Four days later they will play in Glendale (Arizona) against the winner of the Concacaf playoff and on July 2, in Santa Clara (California), against Brazil.

“What we aspire to is win every game. We are going to play well, compete, win and see what we are up to. As in any competition, the first match is very important,” said Lorenzo on the day of the draw.

This is how the preparation plan for the Copa América and the playoffs goes

Although the Colombian Football Federation has not yet confirmed the schedule, The National Team would already have two games for March: on the 22nd they would face Spain in London and on the 25th they would play against Romania in Madrid, at the Atlético stadium.

Now, journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez revealed that the team would already have two rivals for the Fifa dates in June, just before the Copa América is played. This Thursday he revealed the possible rivals on his social networks.

According to the version disclosed by Vélez, Colombia's first rival would be the local Cup team, the United States, and the second would be Canada, which has not yet secured its presence in the tournament: in March it will play a playoff against Trinidad and Tobago.

The @FCFSeleccionCol They will play on the 22nd in London against Spain and on the 26th against Romania at the Metropolitano, Atlético de Madrid's field, half an hour before the Spain-Brazil game that will be played that same day at the Bernabéu. It is also confirmed that the team will play two more games… — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) January 24, 2024

The dates of the matches have not been disclosed. According to the Fifa calendar revealed by this entity, the window for friendlies will go from June 3 to 11.

Vélez, in his program 'Palabras Mayores' on Antena 2, also revealed that Colombia was made an offer to play against Italy, but the game was ruled out because the venue for that match had to be in the United States.

