One of the biggest evils that are affecting our society today is stress, whether for work reasons or for our personal life, more and more people suffer from this feeling of constant physical or emotional tension that does not leave their heads that causes them frustration, anger and nervousness.

Mental health is becoming more and more important and valued more and more. There are many ways to face the things that are presented to us, and Depending on the person and the time in their life, this can be managed in one way or another.

But Jeff Bezos, owner and founder of Amazon, believes that when it comes to stress management “people make mistakes all the time.” In an interview with a young Bezos, the magnate explains that in his opinion ““Stress is mainly due to not taking action on something that can be controlled.”

A somewhat subjective assessment, but in certain cases the opinion of the owner of Amazon can be applied and can serve as good advice to move you forward. Bezos points out that when he has something that is stressing him out, he usually follows these steps to end the problem and be able to be calm with himself.

“That something in particular is causing me stress is a red flag for me,” because you take it as a signal from your brain that something is incomplete and requires you to do something about it. According to Bezos, the way to avoid stress is Identify the problem that is causing us this feeling of restlessness and address the situation.

“I think as soon as I identify it and make the first call or send the first email, Even if it is not resolved, the mere act of addressing it drastically reduces stress that can be derived”.

In this way, what the tycoon wants to reflect is that You shouldn’t stress over things out of your reach.and that only those that you can influence or change the result are the ones that should concern you.

Bezos concludes by saying that “In my opinion, people are constantly wrong about stress. Stress doesn’t come from hard work, for example, you know you can be working incredibly hard and love it” to conclude with “Stress comes from ignoring things you shouldn’t ignore.”