The enlargement of the European Union is a question so broad that it is scarybut steps are being taken -more or less slow- towards it. There is a kind of conspiracy to take this issue seriously and that was seen this Wednesday at the EU-Balkans summit that was held in Brussels and that has served so that the community bloc ‘conspires’ with the region to face this enlargement almost as an existential issue. “It is a total priority,” said, for example, the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa. This is in fact a question of values, influence and geopolitics, because for the Union enlargement is also an antidote to Putin’s Russia. Of course, no one talks about dates.

“We are prepared and committed”Costa assumed when receiving the leaders of Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovoalthough the latter is a country that is not yet recognized by five EU Member States, including Spain. The case of Montenegro, in terms of accession to the Union, is the most advancedsince there are only two negotiation chapters left to close. The most optimistic forecasts already speak that it could enter the bloc in 2028. “We share a continent, but above all we share values,” said the president of the European Council, in an implicit line against Moscow’s influence in the region.

The High Representative, Kaja Kallascontinued along the same line and sees it as key to “advance” in relations between the parties to deepen the integration of the Balkans as a prior step for them to form part of the Union as a whole. In fact, this summit has also served to sign bilateral agreements with Albania and North Macedonia. “We have to make progress in enlargement during these five years”said the head of European diplomacy, who did place more emphasis on the need that the Balkans also commit to supporting Ukraine against Russia.

For example, Serbia has not supported sanctions against Moscow since the beginning of the invasion and the Government of Aleksandr Vucic has aligned itself with the Kremlin at many times. Other countries in the area such as Montenegro, Albania or Kosovo itself are on kyiv’s side much more openly. “The Western Balkans belong to the European family. Cultivating this relationship is a personal priority”the former Estonian prime minister ended by saying; Meanwhile, he insists precisely on the geopolitical perspective: the war in Ukraine affects all global ties.

Now, the Balkan side is more cautious. Jakov Milatovic, the president of Montenegro, assumes that there are “new winds” regarding enlargementespecially since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and considers that the summit “is a good sign” to accelerate contacts. But he remains patient and is not sure that his country will be a member in three years’ time. The one who did speak directly of “disappointment” was the president of Kosovo (who is a potential candidate, that is, he is in a second step), Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, for whom the paralysis in his process “despite the reforms” that his country has undertaken in recent times “is not good news” .

Osmani went even further and disgraced the EU for being able to make progress with Serbia despite its collusion with Russia, while at the same time “sanctioning” Kosovo which, he says, does comply with what Brussels is asking for. “The message we receive in our region is that the more you align with Russia, the more you align with Iran, the more you align with China, the more you progressthe more chapters you open and the more chapters you close,” the Kosovo president said before journalists.

In the latest conclusions on enlargement, approved this week, the EU reiterates that it is “a geostrategic investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity” and also “an engine to improve the economic and social conditions of European citizens, reduce disparities between countries and should promote the values ​​on which the Union is based.” But the nuance that the Union “has to be prepared” for this process, just like the candidate countries, is important. “It is something beneficial for everyone,” they emphasize in the document that has been made public.

All in all, the 27 make it clear to the applicants that “they must intensify their reform efforts, especially in the area of ​​the rule of law, in line with the merit-based nature of the accession process and with the help of the EU.” . That is also another relevant point: entry into the Union cannot be shortened and is based exclusively on the achievements that are made.. And there are duties for everyone. “The EU must lay the foundations and carry out the necessary internal reforms, as stated in the Grenada Declaration. This will make the EU stronger and reinforce European sovereignty,” they conclude.

Elections in the Western Balkans are won or lost on the EU question

The person who gave another of the keys about enlargement, also in a point that almost everyone ignores, was the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. “In the last decade, More members left the European Union than joined. It is time to reverse that trend,” he said, referring to the fact that in 2019 the United Kingdom completed its departure when the last incorporation occurred in 2013, with the entry of Croatia. That Croatian path – which completed its European path in just 10 years – is what we want to apply now, with caveats, to other countries such as Montenegro, Albania or North Macedonia. That is, a procedure in which there are hardly any vetoes and can pick up speed.

“The new staged accession process is already producing results. But we must go further. Elections in the Western Balkans are won or lost on the EU question. The citizens of the Western Balkans must feel the benefits of integration, even before accessionincreasing credibility and trust,” concluded the Maltese leader.





Throughout its history the European Union has addressed a total of seven extensions. The most important one occurred in 2004, with the entry of ten countries at the same time and some 75 million citizens; This scenario could be repeated if the nine who are now on the waiting list agree. But the Union wants to go with good writing: the link with the Western Balkans, they wanted to make clear this Wednesday in Brussels, It has to do with his entry into the block, but also with a ‘medicinal’ issue: This is a strategic ‘coalition’ to stop Russia.