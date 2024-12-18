He Sevilla FC It is the fourth team that received the most money last season for the television rights of the clubs in the 2023-24 season. LaLiga has made this distribution of income official to the clubs from last year; in total, there were 1,498 million euros between the First and Second divisions and the way it is distributed depends on several factors.

In this way, Sevilla will enter 72.49 million eurosonly behind the powerful Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Atlético. The culé club is the one that takes the most money from this distribution (162.49 million), the second is Real Madrid with 159.55, while Atlético is third with 117.89 million. After Sevilla, there is Real Sociedad with 70.7 million, which beats Athletic (67.5). The one that receives the least for the 23-24 season is Almería with 42.6, followed by UD Las Palmas with 43.10.

In the Second Division, counting on relegation aid, there are two clubs that exceed 20 million (Espanyol 26.31 and Elche 20.44… Valladolid 18.4) but the vast majority moves around 6 million euros .

In addition, LaLiga has also published what the clubs have to pay as “obligations.” This amount is divided between the CSD (3%), the RFEF (2%), the relegation aid fund (2.5%) and with the institutional part of LaLiga itself (1%). In addition, also, with the unions, 0.5%, of which the majority goes to AFE and a very small percentage to Futbolistas ON.









There is also the CVC loan, signed by all clubs (except Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Club). A help that is paid back little by little over 50 years. Thus, of the total amount, 8% goes to CVC and the rest is distributed. In 2023-24, this return does not affect the three aforementioned clubs, which receive what they would receive from the total amount collected from TV rights.

How the distribution is done

In addition to the qualifying position, income from television rights depends on the sports results of the last five yearssocial implementation, aid to improve broadcasts or ticketing.

The distribution of income from television rights is specified in the aforementioned Royal Decree-Law 5/2015. “90 percent of the income will be allocated to First Division clubs and entities and the remaining 10 percent will be allocated to Second Division.” Of that 90%, half will be distributed among everyone (in the Second Division, of the 10% that remains, it is 70% that is divided equally).