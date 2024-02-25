Tigres is among the six best teams in the general table of Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, however, the cats have slowed down in recent weeks. After eight games, the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi has four wins, three draws and one defeat.
This Wednesday, the university team will face FC Juárez at the Volcán. Tigres comes to this match with the obligation to add three points.
In their last five games, Tigres has three wins and two draws against the border team.
Below we share what would be the probable lineup of the felines for this commitment:
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán – The Argentine goalkeeper has great ability for aerial play and quick reactions. He also provides security and leadership, and has a great ability to play with his feet.
Right back: Javier Aquino – The Mexican full-back has already returned after suffering an injury at the start of the tournament. He is characterized by his ability to join the attack, but also by his sacrifice in defense.
Central defense: Diego Reyes – Reyes is distinguished by his ability to play from behind. This tournament has not been at their level and has been booed by the fans.
Central defense: Juan Purata – After being on loan at Atlanta United, the young feline defender has returned with a very good level to the UANL team. He has looked solid when he has been required by Siboldi.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – Angulo is one of the most consistent elements of Tigres. He is very solid in the background and knows how to add to the attack when necessary.
Central midfielder. Rafael Carioca – The Brazilian midfielder has a great ability to recover balls in midfield. When he is on the court he provides balance and defensive solidity, as well as distributing the game.
Central midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan midfielder stands out for his vision of the game, his ability to distribute the ball, but also for his recovery and the construction of plays from the middle of the field.
Right winger: Ozziel Herrera – It seems that the former Atlas player is taking ownership. Herrera provides speed, imbalance and power in the attack. This tournament adds one goal.
Offensive midfielder: Juan Brunetta – Tigres paid a million dollars to sign this player. So far there is little to reproach him: he has three goals and two assists this semester. The Argentine is characterized by his associative capacity and by assisting his colleagues.
Left Winger: Diego Lainez: Under coach Robert Dante Siboldi, Lainez has shown improvement in his game. However, it seems that it is time to demand more from the young winger. He has to be more decisive in the last third of the field.
Center forward: André Pierre Gignac – The Frenchman is the benchmark for the cats up front and a player who always appears in the most complicated moments. Despite his seniority, every weekend he surprises with his level.
