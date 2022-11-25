THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, November 25, 2022, 10:21



The Estrella de Levante Foundation will organize next Thursday, in the Tasting Room of the Espinardo factory, a solidarity market to support the associations with which it collaborates. Astrapace, Feycsa, the Ronald McDonald Foundation and Jesús Abandonado will offer products such as Easter flowers, stuffed animals, diaries, notebooks and handicrafts made in personal recovery workshops. All proceeds will go to the benefit of participating entities.

Juana Sánchez, head of the Social Action area of ​​the Estrella de Levante Foundation, stated that this initiative is in line with recent years: “And this time we wanted to go further, making it more extensive, in order to continue contributing to the great work carried out by the different social entities in our Region”. The activity will take place from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and you can also enjoy an aperitif courtesy of the Estrella de Levante Foundation.