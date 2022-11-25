San Francisco (AFP) – Twitter owner Elon Musk has announced that he will begin reinstating suspended accounts on the platform next week, after a majority of voters in a poll on the social network came out in favor of the move.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty starts next week,” Musk tweeted, launching a query on the issue among Twitter users on Wednesday. Musk accompanied his message with the expression “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” (“The voice of the people is the voice of God”).

Of the roughly 3.16 million people who voted, 72.4% answered “yes” to Musk’s question, which asked whether Twitter should offer a “general amnesty for suspended accounts as long as they haven’t broken the law or sent outrageously spam.”

Consultation mechanism

Musk, who bought the social network at the end of October for 44,000 million dollars, had already consulted with users to decide if Donald Trump could return to the platform.

The former US president had been banned from the social network after the assault on the Washington Capitol in January 2021 by his supporters.

Trump’s account was reinstated after a narrow majority (51.8%) of the 15 million voters in that Twitter poll voted Saturday in favor of the Republican billionaire’s return to the network.

Musk has explained many times that he bought Twitter because he considers it the “digital public square” essential for democracy in the world.

The use of this consultation mechanism to define guidelines on the social network contradicts a commitment expressed by Musk shortly after the acquisition of the company, when he announced the imminent formation of a “council of moderation (of content) with very diverse points of view “.

“No major decisions about content or account reinstatement will be made until this council meets,” he tweeted.







But the richest man on the planet reneged on this promise after accusing “activists” and “politicians” of seeking to “kill Twitter by drying up (its) advertising revenue”, which represents 90% of the company’s turnover.

Several major brands, including Volkswagen, General Motors and General Mills, have announced that they will suspend advertising spending on Twitter since its acquisition by Musk.

The businessman of South African origin has shown some limits. He indicated, for example, that he would not restore the account of Alex Jones, an ultra-rightist denounced before the Court for several years by parents of victims of the Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown (Connecticut) for having affirmed that the massacre was a set-up. on stage orchestrated by opponents of firearms.

Musk has drawn criticism for his impulsive way of running the social network, from laying off 50% of the staff to the chaotic rollout of new features.

He defends himself daily from his critics on his Twitter account with 118 million followers, with ironic images or provocations.