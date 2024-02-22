The marriage between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez has come to an end, but now, how is their assets divided?

One of Italy's most beloved couples has reached the end of their love story. THE Ferragnez they officially broke up. And, after the many hypotheses about the reason for their breakup, other questions arise relating to the end of this love story. How will the assets of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez be divided? Considering the staggering figures, the division will certainly not be simple.

Fedez together with his wife Chiara Ferragni

As often happens, marriages end and when this happens you have to deal with bureaucracy. Generally, the family assets, in some cases, must be divided equally between the two ex-spouses. But in the case of Chiara Ferragni And Fedezwhat will happen?

Chiara Ferragni she owns several businesses thanks to which in 2016 Forbes included her in the list of the 30 under 30 most influential in the world. At her time his heritage it was around 8 million dollars, but the young woman didn't stop there and became the second highest paid influencer in Italy, with €90,000 per post. Her companies are 'Fenice' and 'Tbs Crew'. Furthermore, she and her mother opened Ferragni Enterprises which is part of the Sisterhood holding. According to estimates by the general manager, who supports Chiara Ferragni, the turnover of the two companies at the end of 2023 was around 100 million euros. Obviously before the scandals that hit the digital entrepreneur.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

Fedez, Federico Leonardo Lucia, began his career in a humble way, singing in social centers. His fame grows over time and with his notoriety his assets also increase. In 2023, Forbes estimated the rapper's assets with figures of around 20 million of Euro. All these proceeds are due to companies linked to the rapper directly and indirectly. Such as Doom, Zdf and Zedef. Furthermore, all the engagements of the rapper who over the years has been both a guest and a judge on various television programs must be taken into account.

As a couple, there are all the proceeds relating to the evening “The Ferragnez” and the real estate, although, apparently, their current home in CityLife would only belong to Chiara Ferragni.

The Ferragnez the series

Together the couple has a treasure, but now that the era Ferragnez it seems over, how does their heritage change? The answer is simple, it all depends on the marital agreements, i.e. whether the two agreed on the community of property before marriage or not. In case of a positive outcome, any property purchased after the marriage will be divided 50% between the two ex-spouses. If not, each spouse would keep her assets and subsequent purchases would need to be valued and divided by a lawyer.