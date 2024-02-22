An entire life dedicated to engines and a dream, that of working on them in this world, which had come true a little while ago, when Matthias Octavian36 years old from Tuglie, near Lecce, had been hired at the Nardò Technical Center. Yesterday morning, the drama. During a test the young man, who was driving a motorbike, crashed into a car on the circuit and tragically lost his life.

The small community of Tugliea town of a few thousand inhabitants located in the province of Lecce, is completely shocked by the death of a young man, known and well-liked by everyone, whose fate led him to a sudden and premature death yesterday morning.

This is Mattia Oattaviano, only 36 years old, who worked in an external company involved in the Nardò Technical Centerthe famous circuit located in Puglia, owned by Porsche and managed by Porsche Engineering. Yesterday morning, during a test session on the track, the motorcycle driven by the young man, it collided, in circumstances and for reasons still unknown, against a car. The rescuers immediately intervened on the track, but there was nothing that could be done for Mattia.

He had made his own some time ago dreamthat of working in the world he has always loved, that of engines. This is what he wrote on his social channels on January 1st:

It was a great year because I can say that I made the biggest dream of my life come true. What until a few months ago was just an idea for me, a crazy imagination where I could take refuge in the worst moments, is now my life.

Desmo, as Ottaviano called himself, in honor of the legendary Ducati Desmosedici, he was known and well-liked by everyone. As many testify condolence messages appeared on social media in recent hours. The mayor of Tuglie, in showing closeness to the motorcyclist's family, announced the cancellation of all events scheduled in these days.