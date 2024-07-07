The Skywalker Saga would actually be the story of a single authorthat is, one of the only two characters present in all the chapters: R2-D2We are talking about the nine Star Wars movies that make up the three main trilogies. As is widely known, the other character who is always present is C-3PO, who however does not seem to have great storytelling skills.

In short, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker would all be R2’s retrospective tales, about a hundred years after the events took place, as explained by animator Rob Coleman in the book “How Star Wars Conquered the Universe” by Chris Taylor.