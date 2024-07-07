The Skywalker Saga would actually be the story of a single authorthat is, one of the only two characters present in all the chapters: R2-D2We are talking about the nine Star Wars movies that make up the three main trilogies. As is widely known, the other character who is always present is C-3PO, who however does not seem to have great storytelling skills.
In short, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker would all be R2’s retrospective tales, about a hundred years after the events took place, as explained by animator Rob Coleman in the book “How Star Wars Conquered the Universe” by Chris Taylor.
The text of all the movies
The book also explains that R2 passed this information on to the keeper and narrator of a book known as “The Journal of the Whills”a fictional text describing the events of the nine films, whose author is helped by R2 himself. So the films are the memories stored by R2.
“The entire story of Star Wars is actually told to the keeper of the Whills Journal – remember that? – a hundred years after the events of Return of the Jedi, by none other than R2-D2,” the book reads.
Considering that some events in the films often take place at great distances from where R2-D2 is, we can therefore assume that they are in turn indirect accounts of what happened, that is, something that was in turn told to the famous protocol robot.
