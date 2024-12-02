The global extreme right uses the Senate to conspire against the “culture of death”

A selfie to immortalize the moment with the old Senate shield in the background, effusive greetings at the doors between old acquaintances, new faces that have just landed. This is how the VI Transatlantic Summit organized by the Political Values ​​Network began this morning, an international organization of far-right Christian politicians that, thanks to the absolute majority of the PP in the Table, which stopped the annulment requests promoted by other groups, has achieved bring together some 200 ultras from 45 different countries in the Upper House, which this Monday became the epicenter of reactionary discourse.

The attendees are not simply interested in this type of meetings: they are some of the spearheads of the offensive against the rights of women, the LGTBI community or migrants at a global level. His modus operandi is known. In this type of spaces they share ideas and practices, exchange strategies, meet face to face and are inspired. Afterwards, each one will return to their country, to their government position or their seat in the case of politicians, or to the organization from which they seek to overthrow rights such as abortion, euthanasia or equal marriage.

Under the motto “For freedom and the culture of life”, the summit was held in which abortion was described as “murder of innocents”, it was stated that “it is used by adolescents as a contraceptive method, It has been defended that euthanasia is “a capital sin and a crime against life” or it has been stated that using the term spouses “without specifying that they are a man and a woman allows polygamy or even marriages between people of the same sex” . Shortly before the start of the meeting, feminist groups gathered at the doors of the Senate to show their opposition: “Get out of the Senate,” they cried.

“The culture woke up has taken a step back”

After 9 in the morning and after the attendees went to mass at the Real Monastero de la Encarnación, the meeting began with a table at which both the PP and Vox were represented. Thus, the former popular senator Javier Puente, who is general director of innovation of the Government of Cantabria and member of the advisory council of the Political Values ​​Network (PNfV for its acronym in English) and Fernando Carbonell, senator of Vox, have welcomed The attendees celebrating the fact that they come here to “defend life from conception to natural death”, both agreed before giving way to two of the most applauded voices of the day.

The former minister of the Government of José María Aznar, Jaime Mayor Oreja, has begun by describing the attempt to “replace a social order based on Christian foundations with an implacable social disorder” in which “dominant fashions” prevail as the “main problem” of society. such as “contempt for science” or “the reinvention of Europe.” “Slavery was also an abominable fashion,” he compared before celebrating that “this cultural battle has been reopened after the elections in the United States,” after which “the culture woke up has taken a step back and those who defend abortion have been defeated” who, however – he has warned – “will continue.”

Mayor Oreja, who has become a true international leader against abortion, has also launched a statement with which he defends creationism, the doctrine that denies the theory of evolution and Darwinism: “I was just in Paris at an event of the Federation in defense of life and I have been able to verify that the majority of French philosophers today defend our positions. And that, among scientists, those who defend the truth of creation against the story of evolution are fundamentally winning. That’s why we don’t have to have any fear. “We are winning despite the fact that the dominant fashion remains rabid and angry.”

He has been followed by the Chilean far-right José Antonio Kast, president of PNfV, who has announced that he is leaving office to prepare his candidacy for the 2025 elections. He will be replaced at the head of the network by Stephen Bartulica, MEP of the Croatian ultranationalists Movement for the Homeland .

Milei and Trump, “sparks of hope”

If there is something that practically all the speakers, organized in different panels, have highlighted, it is “the successful experiences” that the extreme right is reaping in different parts of the world: Hungary, the United States, Argentina… “This has been a decade in which this network has been strengthened and expanded. Today the ideological left that seemed to advance everywhere has stopped. “Common sense returns and freedom re-emerges strongly,” said Kast, who thanked Puente and Carbonell “for helping us to be here.”

Since it became known that the Senate would give up a room for the summit, there have been several attempts by left-wing parties, in addition to Junts and PNV, to try to suspend it, but the votes of the PP managed to keep it. The transfer of the room passed through the Upper House Table last July without disagreements from any member – four popular members and three from the PSOE – but the socialists did not find out until The Country He published it and later accused the PP of “having snuck” the initiative into the agenda.

Family, freedom, human rights, common sense, fundamental values… These are some of the terms that are repeated insistently throughout the day, after which the corpus of ideas that sustains this network of names and groups emerges, which They explain from the lectern of the old Senate plenary hall how to combat a supposed “culture of death.” Kinga Gal, Hungarian MEP and vice president of Fidesz, Orbán’s party, has been followed by Nahuel Sotelo, a member of the Milei Government, who has denounced how “the left has taken over organizations like the United Nations”, which “talk about gender, abortion or patriarchy but not family.”

Sharing with them on the panel was the general secretary of Vox Ignacio Garriga, who has described as a “moral obligation” what he has called “cultural war against the culture of death,” which he considers “one of the greatest risks of our civilization.” Garriga has named Argentina or Hungary as places where there are “small sparks of hope”, but he also wanted to applaud the former vice president of Castilla y León, Juan García Gallardo – present in the room – and his controversial proposal of the ‘fetal heartbeat’. ‘.

The Spanish extreme right has had a wide representation at the summit: MEP Margarita de la Pisa is one of the speakers, but among the attendees are Vox councilors and deputies in city councils and regional parliaments. Among them, María García Fuster from Catalunya, Pablo Pérez Gallardo, councilor of the Majadahonda City Council or Liberto Senderos, from the Barcelona City Council.

Representatives of the crusade against sexual and reproductive rights from the United States have gathered at the summit, such as Congressman Andy Harris, who has called “the woke ideology” or “communism and socialism” “threats to democracy.” ” or Sharon Slater, president of the International Family Observatory, who has charged against “abortion, the LGTBI agenda and sexual education”, a triad “that is being attempted to be adopted through misleading terminology.” From Europe, members of three families of parties have shared a meeting: the European PP, the Conservatives and Reformists of Meloni or the Patriots for Europe, the Orbán bloc, Marine Le Pen and Vox.

“We need a father and mother”

Tomorrow’s summit has also served to give rise to the theory of replacement, a far-right discourse popularized in recent years according to which an attempt is being made to replace the white population in the West with immigrants. It was put forward by Gregor Puppinck, director of the European Center for Law and Justice, one of the most active international organizations, who stated that “the cause of the culture of death is the moral depression of society in the face of the triumph of atheism” due to because “many Europeans have resigned themselves to substitution by immigration.”

Garriga has also mentioned it when he assured that “some prefer to promote substitution policies instead of promoting birth rates.” This topic, that of birth, has occupied a good part of the panels. The deputy of the Austrian People’s Party Gudrun Kugler wanted to give some ideas to her colleagues to reverse what they call the “demographic winter”: “You have to have children very soon. The third child makes the difference. Let’s make abortion difficult. We must make it easier for people to acquire houses. And that people have faith, believers have more children.”

Spaniards Carmen Fernández de la Cigoña, director of the CEU Institute for Family Studies, and the member of Red Madre and member of NEOS, María Calvo, have spoken along similar lines, calling to “always welcome children, when come and how they come” and has charged against an “anti-maternal feminism that only offers abortion as a right.” “The beauty of a woman emanates from her ability to bring children into the world,” he said.

Jaime Mayor Oreja: “Scientists who defend the truth of creation against the story of evolution are winning”



The defense of the family – in the singular, formed by a man and a woman – has also dominated many of the speeches. “Families without parents do not work, both parents are needed: mother and father,” said the Deputy Secretary of State of the Hungarian government, Márton Ugrósdy. “For biological reasons, marriage is an institution that belongs exclusively to heterosexuality,” added Romanian MEP Serban-Dimitrie Sturdza.