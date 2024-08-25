Time heals everything. That seems to be a phrase that applies well to Millonarios, who managed to ease the atmosphere thanks to the circumstances of the 2024-I League calendar that forced them to stop competing.

After 23 days of their last match, the team of Alberto Gamero returns to the field to visit a new venue in its history in official matches: it will play against Águilas Doradas in Sincelejo (5:30 pm, with Win+ Fútbol TV).

On August 2, the last time Millonarios played in front of its fans, the atmosphere was difficult for coach Alberto Gamero, who, according to club management sources consulted by EL TIEMPO, had been given two or three games to get back on track. They even mentioned names of possible replacements. Today, both have: Alejandro Restrepo arrived at Medellín and the Argentine Martín Demichelis, at Monterrey in Mexico.

The stoppage also allowed Gamero to recover players and have them ready for the competition. One, the midfielder Daniel Cataño, recovered from surgery, has not played since April 25, when he was injured in the match that Millos lost 3-1 against Palestino in Coquimbo, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Also returning, after 345 days, is forward Jáder Valencia. His last match was on September 15, 2023, in the 3-0 victory against Bucaramanga. That day he suffered “a sprained medial collateral ligament and an 80 percent anterior cruciate ligament injury,” the club reported.

Why did it take so long for him to return? The explanation is that he had to wait 46 days to have surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, while waiting for the other injury to heal.

There are also, with more experience in training, players who had physical problems, such as Stiven Vega and Santiago Giordana, who are part of the delegation for the game against Águilas.

Patience with Falcao

The one who is still not ready is ‘Tiger’ Radamel Falcao García, who is being treated patiently after suffering a fracture in his right hand in the game against Tolima.

Falcao is already training on the field, but he is doing so in a separate way to avoid problems, and he would be ready to return next Sunday, when Millonarios plays at home against Patriotas in Villavicencio.

It’s not all good news. The left-back position remains a problem. Danovis Banguero is once again having physical problems, and Jhoan Hernández suffered a blow to his ankle that would also take him out of the Colombian under-20 team’s microcycle. Jorge Arias would play in that position.

