Swine fever explodes, outbreaks boom in Italy. Lombardy the most affected region

“At the moment there are 18 outbreaks in Italy Lombardy5 in Piedmont and 1 in Emilia-Romagna“. The Extraordinary Commissioner for African Swine Fever John Philippinehe takes stock of the numbers of African Swine Fever to ANSA. However, “we must be cautious. The situation – he says – is complex but to call it dramatic is an exaggeration. It is a situation linked to an epidemic wave. It is clear – he adds – that there is a lot of concern on the part of associations and breeders, especially those who are in the restricted areas and are subject to the measures and provisions that I have included in the latest ordinance”.

“It is obvious that I will not issue a further ordinance at this time,” he explains. Filipinosresponding to concerns expressed by associations and breeders. “The measure is three days old. I am waiting for the results that the measures should bring once applied in the farms of the territories included in the restriction zones. Therefore, at the moment we are in a phase of evaluating the results related to the application of the ordinance”.

“We are evaluating the results day and night – he assures – at this moment there is a lot of attention from the commissioner structure and from the ministries of Health and Agriculture on the evolution of the situation in those territories. After that, based on what will be, we are ready to evaluate the situation and also take further measures. It is a dynamic situation”.

“Certain, there is concern – he adds – it is obvious that there is also a huge sacrifice on the part of the breeders involved in the territories by the infection, we are aware of this. But our objectives are, first, to bring the situation back to normal as soon as possible, in quotation marks, because the restriction zones will remain, therefore constraints that we hope will be less stringent than the current ones; and the second objective is not to let the virus from the restricted areas to the areas that are currently free.”

Swine fever, Martinelli (Assosuini): “The entire cured meat sector is at risk”

On the risks of swine fever for Italian pig farming “there is a greater awareness on the part of the institutions, but we are frighteningly late. Now, in short, this virus has spread. In four regions, you could say. So we are in a very bad position, unfortunately. And I don’t know when we will get out of this problem. If we continue like this, for years. And therefore the entire sector is at risk”.

It is the alarm that, interviewed by Adnkronos/Labitaliaspear Elio Martinellipresident of Assoswine. “Because – he explains – if by chance the virus were to arrive in typical areas where there is Italian pig farming, in short, I’m thinking of Mantua, Brescia, Cremona, I don’t know if they will still allow us to export our products. Today, 30% of Parma’s profits go abroad, right?

If this could no longer be achieved, what happens in the market? What happens is what happened with Covid. That is, nobody wants the products anymore because everyone has problems placing the goods and therefore the prices go to zero. It would mean the end of the sector. But not only for the breeders at this point, but also for the salami and ham factories. There is the same chain problem. So it is truly a tragedy”.