This Friday, Jorge’s diary has received Ana, a guest whose life has been marked by two near-death experiences. In the program, He has recounted how he almost lost his life on two occasions: the first, due to a kick from a horse, and the second, due to a serious traffic accident.

“With the accident I was very bad and I was alone, I looked for a company that provided home assistance and Chema appeared“Ana explained, recognizing the work of her now also friend.

During her intervention, the interviewee shared how Chema, whom has described him as his “savior”helped her both physically and personally. “I want to thank him. I wouldn’t have made the progress I made on a personal level without him. He showed me everything, that you have to ask for help,” he commented.

Chema, who arrived on the set without knowing who had brought him to the television format, has been described by Ana as a person who was “unconditionally” by her side in one of the most difficult moments of her life. When it finally dawned on him, He dedicated some words full of admiration to him: “She is an example of struggle, she is a woman with a lot of strength, tenacity, with a great desire to get ahead.”

The reunion between both It culminated in an emotional hug which has moved both the audience present and the presenter, Jorge Javier Vázquez.